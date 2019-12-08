'When The Camellia Blooms' co-stars Gong Hyo Jin and Kang Ha Neul top drama actors' December brand value rankings

'When The Camellia Blooms' co-stars Gong Hyo Jin and Kang Ha Neul topped December's drama actor brand reputation ranking in 1st and 2nd place, respectively.



From November 6 through December 7, 2019, the Korea Institute of Corporate Reputation analyzed big data of approximately 80 TV drama actors and actresses' based on participation, media activity, communication, etc.



Following the 'When The Camellia Blooms' actors, Jo Yeo Jung of KBS drama 'Woman of 9.9 Billion' ranked 3rd, Oh Yeon Seo of MBC's 'Love with Flaws' ranked 4th, and Ha Ji Won rounded out the top 5 in 5th place with her latest drama, JTBC's 'Chocolate.'



Meanwhile, 'When The Camellia Blooms' aired from September 18 to November 21, 2019 on KBS. It is also available on Netflix in several regions.

