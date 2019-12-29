3

CNN predicts BTS will have an impact of $48 billion to Korea's economy by 2023

It's not just Korean experts predicting that BTS has an incredible impact on Korea's economy.

CNN published an article titled "'Why the past decade saw the rise and rise of East Asian pop culture', and in it, predicted that by 2023, BTS would have an impact of 56.16 trillion KRW (48 billion USD) on Korea's economy. The predicted outcome is, of course, not just from album sales and concert revenue, but also from all the tourism that would come into play from BTS.

What an amazing number!

guest_baby-1,012 pts 34 minutes ago 0
34 minutes ago
bullshit

0

insidersm-229 pts 5 minutes ago 0
5 minutes ago

So all people visit to korea now are bts fans? Ok

