CNN predicts BTS will have an impact of $48 billion to Korea's economy by 2023

It's not just Korean experts predicting that BTS has an incredible impact on Korea's economy.

CNN published an article titled "'Why the past decade saw the rise and rise of East Asian pop culture', and in it, predicted that by 2023, BTS would have an impact of 56.16 trillion KRW (48 billion USD) on Korea's economy. The predicted outcome is, of course, not just from album sales and concert revenue, but also from all the tourism that would come into play from BTS.

