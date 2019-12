Vocal duo B.O.Y has dropped the group teaser image for their moodier '6PM' version of their teaser images.

In the '6PM' versions, the boys go from the casual, laid-back denim styles of the morning to fancier dark suits, looking dapper in the formal getup.

B.O.Y's 1st mini-album 'Phase One: You' is set for release this January 7 at 6 PM KST. Are you looking forward to the duo's new album?