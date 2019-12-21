BTS' 'Speak Yourself' final concert in Seoul estimated to have had a 1 trillion KRW affect on economy

BTS' concert back in October is estimated to have almost 1 trillion KRW (approximately 862.5 million USD) in economic impact.

According to a team of professors at Korea University, the concerts held on October 26th, 27th, and 29th are estimated to have an economic impact of 922.9 billion KRW (approximatley 796 million USD). The professors predicted that the direct effect, including ticket sales, 'V Live' streaming prices, rent for the arena, set-up, various human resources, lodging and transportation for hotel goers, and tourism, totalled to 330.7 billion KRW. The indirect effect, including increased consumerism, is predicted to be taking up the rest.

