Check out the romantic tracklist for B.O.Y's 1st mini album 'Phase One: You'

Rookie duo B.O.Y - made up of former MYTEEN members Kim Kook Heon and Song Yoo Bin - has released the full tracklist for their upcoming 1st mini album, 'Phase One: You'.

According to the tracklist, B.O.Y's 'Phase One: You' contains a total of 5 all-new songs including the title track "My Angel", as well as "Starlight", "Got Your Back", "Clock Hand", and "Lighthouse". Furthermore, you can see that Kim Kook Heon and Song Yoo Bin personally took part in writing the lyrics for "Starlight".

Look out for more of B.O.Y's concept teasers including their trailer film, official MV teaser, album highlight medley, and more, leading up to the full release of their 1st mini album 'Phase One: You' on January 7 at 6 PM KST.