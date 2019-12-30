ATEEZ's Wooyoung lures you in with his gaze in his individual 'Action To Answer' concept photos

ATEEZ have released individual concept images of their 7th member Wooyoung, ahead of their comeback next week with 'Treasure Epilogue: Action To Answer'.

As with the other members' individual concept images released earlier this week, Wooyoung gives fans a flash of deja vu to ATEEZ's "Say My Name" and "HALA HALA" era visuals with two conflicting alter egos represented in the new images.

ATEEZ's comeback with their epilogue mini album 'Action To Answer' is set for this coming January 6 at 6 PM KST. Have you been keeping up with the boys' comeback teasers this week?