Busters' Chaeyeon confirmed to continue on 'Tok! Tok! Boni Hani' after controversy

Busters' Chaeyeon will be continuing on 'Tok! Tok! Boni Hani' after the show's controversy.



As previously reported, 'Tok! Tok! Boni Hani' hosts Park Dong Geun and Choi Young Soo left the children's show following physical and verbal harassment controversies.



Viewers have been concerned whether Chaeyeon would retain her position as 'Hani' on the show, and on December 24, EBS confirmed, "We've promised to guarantee Chaeyeon's appearance on the show once it returns."



'Tok! Tok! Boni Hani' is currently in a hiatus since December 12 and will be until the 29th. As long as Chaeyeon doesn't decide to leave the show, she'll be continuing on when the show re-starts on the 30th KST.



Stay tuned for updates on Buster's Chaeyeon.