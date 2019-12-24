Actress Yoo In Na donates 100 million Won to surgery for hearing-impaired children

Actress Yoo In Na has donated 100 million Won ($86,088.22 USD) to surgery for hearing-impaired children.



On December 24, reports revealed Yoo In Na donated 100 million Won to the charity organization 'The Snail of Love' to provide surgery funds for hearing-impaired children. The actress donated 30 million Won ($25,816.46 USD) to 'The Snail of Love' this past September, and it looks like she wanted to give more to the charity organization during the holidays.

She also gathered resources for 'The Snail of Love' during her featured episode on MBC's charity show 'Funding Together'.



In other news, Yoo In Na will be starring in the upcoming romance movie 'New Year's Eve'.

