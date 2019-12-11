8

2

News
Posted by germainej

Comedian Park Dong Geun's derogatory remarks towards Busters' Chaeyeon revealed

Comedian Park Dong Geun's derogatory remarks towards Busters' Chaeyeon have now been revealed.

Shortly after Park Dong Geun and Choi Young Soo's leave from the show 'Tok! Tok! Boni Hani' was announced, another startling issue has come to light. Choi Young Soo was involved in the controversy for allegedly hitting 15-year-old Chaeyeon in the arm, while Park Dong Geun was heard calling her a "venomous wench."

It's now been revealed Park Dong Geun (age 38) had aimed derogatory remarks towards Chaeyeon during a live broadcast. The below clip reveals the following exchange between Park Dong Geun and Chaeyeon:


"Park Dong Geun: You're just so-so. Your breath smells like Listerine.
Chaeyeon: It does right now?
P: You're a sterilized wench (can also be understood as 'bitch').
C: Haha.
P: Hani, you must be happy because you're on a broadcast with Boni. Boni is handsome and nice, but you...
C: What kind of response do you want to hear?
P: You're a Listerine sterilized bitch.
C: A sterilized what?
P: A sterilized bitch.
C: Bitch?
P: Huh, bitch? Nyanchu."



The problem is that netizens have found the term "Listerine sterilized bitch" has roots in sex-oriented businesses. The term came from the fact that sex workers often rinse with Listerine before oral sex with a customer. 

However, 'Tok! Tok! Boni Hani' network EBS has denied this is the case, explaining, "There is always Listerine in the waiting room. Chaeyeon, who's a host on the show, always rinses her mouth with Listerine before the show. During the live broadcast, those words were said as a joke, but neither the producers nor Park Dong Geun knew the meaning behind the problematic expression."

EBS has officially apologized for the incident. 

honeycider1,847 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

"but neither the producers nor Park Dong Geun knew the meaning behind the problematic expression."

He stilled called a then 14-year-old a bitch. He's 38 he knows what he's saying.

5

crystalwildfire1,002 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

Regardless of the meaning behind the Listerine - the whole exchange wasn't funny IMO. and I usually give a lot of leniency for comedians.

