Red Velvet's Seulgi talks about shooting cola ad with actor Park Bo Gum

Red Velvet's Seulgi talked about shooting an advertisement for Coca-Cola with actor Park Bo Gum.



On the December 24th episode of 'Cultwo Show', DJ Kim Tae Kyun asked Seulgi about the experience, and she responded, "It's true. I shot a cola ad with Park Bo Gum. It's going to come out in January."



She continued, "The ad concept was a party with friends. We were filming outdoors, and it was so cold. Park Bo Gum was super friendly."



In related news, Seulgi revealed she wanted to spend the end of the year with comedian Park Na Rae. Red Velvet recently made a comeback with "Psycho".

