BTOB's Sungjae reveals in-studio teaser images for single project '3X2=6 Part 1'

BTOB's Sungjae has revealed in-studio teaser images for his upcoming single project '3X2=6 Part 1'.

In the teasers, Sungjae seems in thought yet pumped up to get started on his solo single project. As previously reported, Sungjae's project single series '3X2=6' will feature 2 tracks every month for 3 months. The "6" is a reference to Sungjae's last name Yook, which translates to "6" in Korean.

Fans can expect part 1 of '3X2=6' to drop on December 26 KST. Stay tuned!

myouuu408 pts 1 day ago 0
1 day ago

Can't wait! I have this weird theory that part 2 & 3 will be out on 17 January and 9 February, time will tell how wrong/right I am.

soum5,657 pts 1 day ago 0
1 day ago

I am looking forward to this he has a nice voice!😍 I remember repeating his part when he sings in master of the house 😂

