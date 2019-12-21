BTOB's Sungjae reveals in-studio teaser images for single project '3X2=6 Part 1'

BTOB's Sungjae has revealed in-studio teaser images for his upcoming single project '3X2=6 Part 1'.



In the teasers, Sungjae seems in thought yet pumped up to get started on his solo single project. As previously reported, Sungjae's project single series '3X2=6' will feature 2 tracks every month for 3 months. The "6" is a reference to Sungjae's last name Yook, which translates to "6" in Korean.



Fans can expect part 1 of '3X2=6' to drop on December 26 KST. Stay tuned!



