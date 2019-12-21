GFriend open up official TikTok channel!

GFriend have opened up their official TikTok channel!



On December 21, GFriend announced they opened up a TikTok account on Twitter with the message, "GFriend are going to Buddy with a new image through TikTok. With more new and various images, we'll become the energy to Buddy's daily life. Meet us on TikTok."



In the girl group's first video on TikTok, GFriend relay the same message.



Follow GFriend's TikTok here!



