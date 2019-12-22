6

2

News
Posted by jennywill AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

B.O.Y (Song Yoo Bin, Kim Kook Heon) drops time table for first mini-album [Phase One : YOU]

AKP STAFF

B.O.Y has dropped their time table for their first mini-album.

Song Yoo Bin and Kim Kook Heon will be debuting as a duo, and their first mini-album will be called 'Phase One: YOU'. The time table shows that they'll be teasing with concept photos starting from the 25th all the way to the 30th, drop their tracklist on the 31st, their trailer on January 1st, their MV teaser on January 2nd, their highlight medley on January 3rd, open their pop-up store on January 6th, and then release 'Phase One: YOU' on the 7th.

Check out their tracklist below.

  1. B.O.Y
0 492 Share 75% Upvoted
BTS
FILA officially announces BTS as their model
3 hours ago   5   9,776

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND