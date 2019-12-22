5

Kyuhyun recalls the difficult decision his father had to make while he was in a coma after car accident

Kyuhyun recalled his car accident on 'My Little Old Boy'.

He was a special guest on the episode on December 22nd, and on the show, he talked about his father's difficult decision that allowed him to continue being a singer. He said, "12 years ago, I was in a big car accident and was in a coma for 4 days. All my ribs broke and punctured my lungs. The doctor said that I needed surgery that cut my throat and put a hose into it. But my father said, 'My son is a singer, and to take his voice away means to take his dreams away. I cannot put that on him'." Because of his father's pleading, the doctor went ahead with another surgery, and Kyuhyun was able to recover and keep his voice. 

He said, "I'm so thankful to my father."

I remember that accident vividly. Bless his father for doing so, and also bless the doctor for not being stubborn and insisting on that surgery. He understood and knew there was another surgery they could do. Tbh that car accident is still one of my worst nightmares.

