BLACKPINK's Jisoo & Lisa keep their fan meeting promise and show up at the airport as a bunny & duck

On December 3, BLACKPINK members Jisoo and Lisa greeted fans and the press at Kimpo International airport, dressed up as a bunny and a duck!

According to fans, Jisoo and Lisa made a promise with fans during a past fan meeting to dress up in bunny and duck suits as punishment after playing games with the members. Today, the BLACKPINK girls set out to fulfill their promise with fans hand in hand, as Jisoo shared via her Instagram story, "Kekekeke finally, the promised day.."

Check out some adorable, fantaken photos from BLACKPINK's departure at Kimpo airport, below! Meanwhile, BLACKPINK will be landing in Japan in order to continue their '2019-2020 World Tour - In Your Area'. 

girl-groupstan130 pts 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

*turtle rabbit... Her name is Jisoo turtle rabbit kim after all

foreverwithbp47 pts 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

lisoo🥺💖

