Ailee shares about her special '1212 day', created by her fans

On December 3, Ailee appeared as a guest on MBC FM4U radio broadcast, 'Muzie, Ahn Young Mi's 2o'clock Date'.





During this broadcast, Ailee shared that she'll be releasing a new winter single this December 12, titled "Sweater". She then explained that December 12 is a very special date for her and her fans, revealing, "It's called '1212 day' (in Korean, pronounced 'il-ee il-ee day'), and it's a day where I need to eat beef. My fans made this a sort of a 'holiday' for me."

Ailee also described her upcoming new single for the radio listeners, with, "It's a soft and quiet carol song, meant for people who will be spending the year-end holidays alone despite the warm Christmas air."

Stay tuned for Ailee's very own winter carol "Sweater", coming soon.

