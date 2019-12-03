5

0

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Ailee shares about her special '1212 day', created by her fans

AKP STAFF

On December 3, Ailee appeared as a guest on MBC FM4U radio broadcast, 'Muzie, Ahn Young Mi's 2o'clock Date'.

During this broadcast, Ailee shared that she'll be releasing a new winter single this December 12, titled "Sweater". She then explained that December 12 is a very special date for her and her fans, revealing, "It's called '1212 day' (in Korean, pronounced 'il-ee il-ee day'), and it's a day where I need to eat beef. My fans made this a sort of a 'holiday' for me." 

Ailee also described her upcoming new single for the radio listeners, with, "It's a soft and quiet carol song, meant for people who will be spending the year-end holidays alone despite the warm Christmas air." 

Stay tuned for Ailee's very own winter carol "Sweater", coming soon. 

  1. Ailee
0 557 Share 100% Upvoted
JBJ95
JBJ95 move time in 'Only One' MV teaser
4 minutes ago   0   138
SF9, Hwiyoung
SF9's Hwiyoung dips in water in 'Empty' MV
9 minutes ago   0   259
Block B, U-Kwon
Block B's U-Kwon drops party MV for 'Fuego'
16 minutes ago   0   226

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND