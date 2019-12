Singer/actress Hyosung lent her voice for her very own character Seo Rin, in her recently aired web drama 'Green In My Heart'.

Titled 'Always Me' (literal translation), Hyosung's emotional ballad OST for 'Green In My Heart' contains lyrics written by the singer and actress herself. The track is also special as it marks one of Hyosung's first solo ballads since her debut.

Check out the OST MV for Hyosung's "Always Me" above.