Big Hit Entertainment denies 'News Room's claim that BTS sought legal advice regarding profit dispute

BTS is reportedly seeking legal advice against their agency Big Hit Entertainment.



According to the December 9 broadcast of JTBC's news program 'News Room,' the idol group reached out to a large law firm based in Seoul's Gangnam district, stating that they are considering taking legal action against Big Hit Entertainment regarding an issue over the agency's distribution of profits.



Attorney 'A' from the law firm told 'News Room,' "We are examining whether there was a previous payment incidences or conflicts of interest." However, they cautiously added that they are unable to share any details.





In response to the news story, Big Hit Entertainment responded, "We cannot say anything outside of calling this a baseless claim."







Meanwhile, BTS renewed their contracts with Big Hit Entertainment back in October 2018, a year prior to their previous contracts' expiration date.