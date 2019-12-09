14

Big Hit Entertainment denies 'News Room's claim that BTS sought legal advice regarding profit dispute

BTS is reportedly seeking legal advice against their agency Big Hit Entertainment.

According to the December 9 broadcast of JTBC's news program 'News Room,' the idol group reached out to a large law firm based in Seoul's Gangnam district, stating that they are considering taking legal action against Big Hit Entertainment regarding an issue over the agency's distribution of profits.


Attorney 'A' from the law firm told 'News Room,' "We are examining whether there was a previous payment incidences or conflicts of interest." However, they cautiously added that they are unable to share any details.


In response to the news story, Big Hit Entertainment responded, "We cannot say anything outside of calling this a baseless claim."


Meanwhile, BTS renewed their contracts with Big Hit Entertainment back in October 2018, a year prior to their previous contracts' expiration date.

borahae4,376 pts 42 minutes ago 2
42 minutes ago

sooo, JTBC somehow magically has confidential information that is only between BTS and the law firm and that is against the law to leak? BTS contacted law firm to review their new contracts in 2018, which is an absolutely sane mature process of signing any major contract, and JTBC are being a bunch of clowns trying to bank on it now. what a joke.

whatever101244 pts 35 minutes ago 0
35 minutes ago

As noted, BTS renewed their contract last year so i doubt they'd somehow be getting the short end of the stick now

