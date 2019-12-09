32

Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

Kang Daniel fans donate 12.1 million won to terminally ill children to celebrate his 23rd birthday

Fans are celebrating Kang Daniel's 23rd birthday by making a big donation to terminally ill children.

According to one of idols' fan-made Daum cafes 'God Daniel,' they donated 12,100,000 Korean won (roughly $10,000 USD) to the Korea Association for Children with Terminal Diseases, matching the donation money amount with his December 10 birthday.

"Please use [the donation money] for the treatment and well-being of children suffering from terminal diseases," the members of the cafe told the organization in the letter shared with their donation. "It is only a small amount of money, but we hope the children affected can be cured and will be able to run around dreaming of their future."


A representative for the association thanked the fan cafe, adding that they will be using the money to treat the affected children with the goal of helping them make a full recovery so that they can have successful futures.

Meanwhile, for Kang Daniels' birthday last year, fans held a 'donation relay,' raising money for Korea's Social Welfare SocietyUNICEF, Korean Children's Vaccination Foundation, as well as the idol's former middle school Shinsung Junior High School.

kxk999 pts 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

awesome gesture fans celebrating idols birthday by donating to various causes is just amazing I love it

Junecomel418 pts 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

The donation relay starts with

"Positive makes positive"

Kang Daniel 2017

and it continues every year.

"when you do good, good things happen'

Kang Daniel 2019

"help people stay warm in Winter"

Kang Daniel 2019

may this good deeds will help Kang Daniel gain strength.

