Kang Daniel fans donate 12.1 million won to terminally ill children to celebrate his 23rd birthday

Fans are celebrating Kang Daniel's 23rd birthday by making a big donation to terminally ill children.



According to one of idols' fan-made Daum cafes 'God Daniel,' they donated 12,100,000 Korean won (roughly $10,000 USD) to the Korea Association for Children with Terminal Diseases, matching the donation money amount with his December 10 birthday.



"Please use [the donation money] for the treatment and well-being of children suffering from terminal diseases," the members of the cafe told the organization in the letter shared with their donation. "It is only a small amount of money, but we hope the children affected can be cured and will be able to run around dreaming of their future."







A representative for the association thanked the fan cafe, adding that they will be using the money to treat the affected children with the goal of helping them make a full recovery so that they can have successful futures.

Meanwhile, for Kang Daniels' birthday last year, fans held a 'donation relay,' raising money for Korea's Social Welfare Society, UNICEF, Korean Children's Vaccination Foundation, as well as the idol's former middle school Shinsung Junior High School.



