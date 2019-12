Actress Park Bo Young has made a welcome Instagram update while on hiatus.

She uploaded a series of selfies on her personal Instagram with the caption: "Pretty unnis"

Park Bo Young is seen with Park Eun Suk, a friend who is currently starring in the musical 'The Legend of Georgia Mcbride'. She is seen looking lovely as always in a black hoodie and cap.



Park Bo Young is currently on hiatus after injuring her arm last November. She is currently resting to take care of her health.