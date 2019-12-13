Girls' Generation's YoonA makes it to the top of trending news because of her airport paparazzi photos

﻿ ﻿ NEWSEN

Girls' Generation's YoonA has proved that she has still got her top-class visuals.

The gorgeous star was spotted returning to Seoul at Incheon Airport after finishing her overseas schedules. The star is seen wearing a tan sweater and a jean jacket. Netizens have been raving about her unchanging beauty, stating:

"YoonA isn't just pretty. She has an attractive aura that makes everyone around her like her."

"The living Innisfree."

"I like her even more because she's kind and has good manners."





