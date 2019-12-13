21

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Girls' Generation's YoonA makes it to the top of trending news because of her airport paparazzi photos

Girls' Generation's YoonA has proved that she has still got her top-class visuals.

The gorgeous star was spotted returning to Seoul at Incheon Airport after finishing her overseas schedules. The star is seen wearing a tan sweater and a jean jacket. Netizens have been raving about her unchanging beauty, stating: 

"YoonA isn't just pretty. She has an attractive aura that makes everyone around her like her."

"The living Innisfree."

"I like her even more because she's kind and has good manners." 


What do you think of this photo?

whatever101277 pts 18 minutes ago
18 minutes ago

TEN PLUS YEARS and Yoona is STILL Queen when it comes to visuals and endorsement love calls

2

ManupecksSONE493 pts 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

SNSD members are another level

