Yubin reveals she met Lee Hyori when they were both naked?

Yubin revealed she met Lee Hyori when they were both naked.



On the November 12th episode of 'Choi Hwa Jung's Power Time', Yubin and Lee Jin Hyuk featured as guests and talked about their role-models in music. Lee Jin Hyuk revealed, "I met my role-model TVXQ's Yunho in the bathroom once. We were waiting for a music show to start, and I was so surprised when I ran into him. As soon as he saw me, he raised his hand and said hello. He then immediately left the bathroom. It was a short moment, but it left a deep memory in my brain."

Yubin then shared, "In the beginning days of my debut, I went to get beauty care done, and Lee Hyori was there. But it was strange to see who would talk to the other first because we were both naked. I told the attendant that I would like to greet her for sure, but in the end, I wasn't able to say hello. I was disappointed. Afterwards, we met at a music show, and she said that she heard I wasn't able to greet her. That's when I formally greeted her."



In other news, Yubin recently made a comeback with "Silent Movie".

