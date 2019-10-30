7

0

Music Video
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Yubin drops cinematic MV for 'Silent Movie' feat. Yoon Mi Rae

AKP STAFF

Yubin has dropped a cinematic music video for "Silent Movie" featuring Yoon Mi Rae.

Comedian Park Na Rae stars in the retro-inspired MV as a woman looking for love. "Silent Movie" is about looking back on a past relationship, and it's the title song of Yubin's third solo album 'Start of the End'.

Watch Yubin's "Silent Movie" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.

  1. Yubin
  2. SILENT MOVIE
1 427 Share 100% Upvoted

0

dizzcity1,387 pts 9 minutes ago 0
9 minutes ago

Huh. Was not expecting Park Na Rae to be so prevalent, nor that the song would be so lyrical and ballady rather than hardcore rap. Having said that, I liked the Old Hollywood references in the M/V (though Casablanca's not exactly a silent movie...), and the song itself was enjoyable to listen to. Feels like it would go straight into a playlist for "easy listening" at a cafe or lounge. I wish JYP Ent would include English lyrics in the M/V though, since for ballad songs like this, the lyric meaning matters more than just the beat.

Share
We In The Zone
We In The Zone hit the road in 'Loveade' MV
55 minutes ago   0   280

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND