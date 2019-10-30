Yubin drops cinematic MV for 'Silent Movie' feat. Yoon Mi Rae

Yubin has dropped a cinematic music video for "Silent Movie" featuring Yoon Mi Rae.



Comedian Park Na Rae stars in the retro-inspired MV as a woman looking for love. "Silent Movie" is about looking back on a past relationship, and it's the title song of Yubin's third solo album 'Start of the End'.



Watch Yubin's "Silent Movie" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.

