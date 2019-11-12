Jun Hyun Moo, Son Dam Bi, Kim Joon Hyun & Jang Dong Yoon to host '2019 KBS Entertainment Awards'

Jun Hyun Moo, Son Dam Bi, Kim Joon Hyun, and Jang Dong Yoon have been announced as the hosts of the '2019 KBS Entertainment Awards'.



According to reports, Jun Hyun Moo, Son Dam Bi, and actor Jang Dong Yoon will be hosting part 1 of the awards ceremony, while comedian Kim Joon Hyun, Son Dam Bi, and Jang Dong Yoon will be be taking on part 2.



Jun Hyun Moo is known as an MC on 'Happy Together' and other variety shows, and Kim Joon Hyun is the latest host of KBS's 'Battle Trip'. Meanwhile, this will be actors Son Dam Bi and Jang Dong Yoon's first time leading an awards ceremony.



The '2019 KBS Entertainment Awards' will air on December 21 at 9:15PM KST.