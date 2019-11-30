'Tale of Nokdu' star Jang Dong Yoon in talks for his next project, OCN's military drama 'Search'

Rising actor Jang Dong Yoon of KBS2's recently ended historical romance 'Tale of Nokdu' is currently in talks for his next production - OCN's 'Search'.



According to OCN on November 29, "Jang Dong Yoon has been offered a role in 'Search' and is currently looking over the script." Set to air some time in the second half of 2020, 'Search' revolves around a top secret military base and a mysterious, dangerous search mission which takes place inside the base.



Meanwhile, Jang Dong Yoon garnered positive reviews from viewers for his role in 'Tale of Nokdu', as a man who infiltrates a widower's village dressed as a woman.

