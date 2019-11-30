2

1

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 53 minutes ago

Rookie duo B.O.Y's Song Yoo Bin directly confronts a malicious comment during 'V Live' broadcast

AKP STAFF

Back on November 29, rookie vocal duo B.O.Y greeted fans via their first 'V Live' broadcast since announcing their group name. 

During the broadcast, B.O.Y's Song Yoo Bin came across a malicious comment, which he chose to confront rather than ignore:


Song Yoo Bin: Huh, this person is cursing? XX-nim commented 'Shut up'... so I will respond with 'Reflect'. Reflect!
Kim Kook Heon: Kekekeke.
Song Yoo Bin: I won't shut up. This is a place for us to communicate with our fans.
Kim Kook Heon: Good way to handle it. 
Song Yoo Bin: Would you say that again please? I got a little angry just now. Sorry.
Kim Kook Heon: Hahahahah.
Song Yoo Bin: My face is a little red now. I'm sorry. But you shouldn't curse. Malicious comments don't belong here. Please don't curse. Ah, I'm sorry, let me calm down a bit.
Kim Kook Heon: If they leave another malicious comment, let's respond with 'Rainbow reflect'.

Seeing the idol's active response, netizens commented, "He's got a refreshing personality", "'Rainbow reflect' kekekeke, that's a pretty good move against malicious comments", "That's what I like to see!", "Yes, cut off people who need to be cut off!", "Kekekeke I like this kind of reaction""Why would you actively seek out a live broadcast and then leave a malicious comment anyway?", and more. 

You can catch B.O.Y's full live broadcast below! (Above dialogue starts ~ 15:35 mark.)

  1. B.O.Y
  2. Song Yoo Bin
  3. Kim Kook Heon
4 3,059 Share 67% Upvoted

0

jj0587 pts 5 minutes ago 0
5 minutes ago

just sue them. they only brave online. In my country, when celebrities take action, they will get scared.. cry while apologizing (actually many of them look very religious)

Share

0

KpopDagger106 pts 7 minutes ago 0
7 minutes ago

The haters need to back off my boys. They been though a lot, produce x 101 and almost making it but it was rigged so. Then their group Myteen disbanded after produce x 101 probably because neither one made it. Then they debut again as a duo now, but to fined out produce x 101 was rigged and one of them could of made it into the final lineup and save their group from disbanding must hurt a lot like a lot a lot. They lost half their group half of their family so they don’t need these disgusting comments. The last thing we need is one or both these boys committing suicide and I would dam well make sure that fucking never happens. (I’m not saying they are going to commit suicide but in the would of science there is never a 100% so like 99.9% )

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND