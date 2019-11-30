Rookie duo B.O.Y's Song Yoo Bin directly confronts a malicious comment during 'V Live' broadcast

Back on November 29, rookie vocal duo B.O.Y greeted fans via their first 'V Live' broadcast since announcing their group name.

During the broadcast, B.O.Y's Song Yoo Bin came across a malicious comment, which he chose to confront rather than ignore:





Song Yoo Bin: Huh, this person is cursing? XX-nim commented 'Shut up'... so I will respond with 'Reflect'. Reflect!

Kim Kook Heon: Kekekeke.

Song Yoo Bin: I won't shut up. This is a place for us to communicate with our fans.

Kim Kook Heon: Good way to handle it.

Song Yoo Bin: Would you say that again please? I got a little angry just now. Sorry.

Kim Kook Heon: Hahahahah.

Song Yoo Bin: My face is a little red now. I'm sorry. But you shouldn't curse. Malicious comments don't belong here. Please don't curse. Ah, I'm sorry, let me calm down a bit.

Kim Kook Heon: If they leave another malicious comment, let's respond with 'Rainbow reflect'.

Seeing the idol's active response, netizens commented, "He's got a refreshing personality", "'Rainbow reflect' kekekeke, that's a pretty good move against malicious comments", "That's what I like to see!", "Yes, cut off people who need to be cut off!", "Kekekeke I like this kind of reaction", "Why would you actively seek out a live broadcast and then leave a malicious comment anyway?", and more.

You can catch B.O.Y's full live broadcast below! (Above dialogue starts ~ 15:35 mark.)