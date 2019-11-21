Sunmi to make a cameo appearance in Hani's web drama 'XX' + to sing drama's OST

According to reports on November 22, Sunmi will be making a cameo appearance in upcoming web drama 'XX' starring EXID's Hani.

'XX' is a web drama series co-produced by MBC and 'Playlist', telling the story of a special speakeasy bar named 'XX'. Sunmi will be participating in filming for her cameo appearance some time next week. Meanwhile, Sunmi has appeared as a cameo on dramas such as 'Persevere, Goo Hae Ra' and 'Producer' in the past, playing herself as her role.



The star will also be singing an OST for the web drama, set to air some time in January of 2020. Look forward to MBC x 'Playlist's 'XX', as well as Sunmi's OST, coming early next year!

