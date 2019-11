Here's yet another heartthrob pictorial featuring ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo for Arohas, for the December issue of 'Elle' magazine!

In this warm, wintry pictorial, Cha Eun Woo modeled 'Mido' luxury watches in light of the 'Ocean Star' collection's 75th anniversary. The idol star rocked warm, cozy boyfriend styles for the fall/winter while expertly showcasing the elegant watch collection, making hearts flutter everywhere.





What do you think of Cha Eun Woo wearing luxury watches?