News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 25 minutes ago

Kang Ha Neul, Ong Seong Wu, & Ahn Jae Hong's 'Traveler 2' in Argentina confirms airing date

JTBC's 'Traveler' season 2 in Argentina has confirmed its airing time frame, for February of 2020!

Season 1 of 'Traveler', which aired back in February of this past year, garnered viewers' attention for its peaceful, documentary-style travel reality. In season 2, actor Kang Ha Neul of 'When The Camellias Bloom', Ong Seong Wu of 'At Eighteen', and Ahn Jae Hong of 'Melo Is My Nature' will be teaming up for a brotherly backpacking trip to Buenos Aires, Patagonia, and more, exploring all that Argentina has to offer. 

The three stars will also be accompanied by an expert filming crew when it comes to travel and documentaries. Will you be watching JTBC's 'Traveler' season 2, airing next February?

