Posted by jennywill

Prosecutors declare Yang Hyun Suk free of charges providing escort services due to lack of evidence

Prosecutors have decided that there is not enough evidence to charge Yang Hyun Suk.

The prosecutors have decided that Yang Hyun Suk, as well as the three others charged with him could not be charged because there was not enough evidence. They had additional investigations after the police turned the case over to them, but could not find enough witness accounts or evidence.

Yang Hyun Suk is still undergoing investigations on whether he interfered with B.I's alleged drug use investigations.

83degrees
1 hour ago

I think what irks me those most about this shit, aside from the company losing half its stock value, delayed or abandoned comebacks, the threat winner, ikon, Blackpink, and other yg artist had of boycotts, the destruction of one specific group members career, livelihood and name, and just the overall bandwagon hate..... Is that while those articles, the ones that insisted Seungri and YG were the devils pawns, the ones that NEVER made sense or followed, the ones that constantly bated and switched particularly with SR by putting his name in the headline and someone elses in the body always had 6/700 comments? Floods and floods of retweets and people blaring hatred.


But when an article comes out about the rumors not being true or just blatantly unfounded, the number is cut to 200. As it was a couple of days ago when SBS kind of sort of admitted to ruining someone's life unjustly. That. THAT is what really grinds my fucking gears because I can just bet my ass this article will get more downvotes than those others and a lot less engagement. People really do find it easier to bandwagon complete incompetence than to see things through especially for the truth. 😑 *biggest sigh of my fucking life*

maknaesl
1 hour ago

Old news.

9/20: Police Say They Can’t Find Evidence Of Yang Hyun Suk Mediating Prostitution

