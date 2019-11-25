Prosecutors declare Yang Hyun Suk free of charges providing escort services due to lack of evidence

Prosecutors have decided that there is not enough evidence to charge Yang Hyun Suk.

The prosecutors have decided that Yang Hyun Suk, as well as the three others charged with him could not be charged because there was not enough evidence. They had additional investigations after the police turned the case over to them, but could not find enough witness accounts or evidence.

Yang Hyun Suk is still undergoing investigations on whether he interfered with B.I's alleged drug use investigations.