Seungri to enlist in the military as Burning Sun investigation stalls + netizens furious over lack of justice

Netizens are furious that the Burning Sun investigations are leading to no direct punishment for former Big Bang member Seungri.

The former idol has been wrapped in controversy and corruption after multiple scandals one after another were revealed. It seems like the investigation is nearing its conclusion as members of sexual assault chatrooms such as former F.T. Island member Jonghun, Jung Joon Young, and Girls' Generation Yuri's brother Kwon are being given jail sentences. However, it seems like Seungri will start his military service before the case proceeds further.

Netizens are furious that Seungri has yet to be brought to justice and have been commenting:

"I'm so angry. Really angry."

"Imprison Seungri!"

"This is a country that only persecutes those without connections and money."

"What b***s****. This really isn't it."

"He's an incredible b******."

"Our country is in a state of ruin."





What do you think of this situation?