Jung Joon Young facing 7 years in prison & Jonghun facing 5 for group sexual assault

Jung Joon Young is reportedly facing 7 years in prison on the charges of group sexual assault and spreading illegal footage, while Jonghun is facing 5.



On November 13, Jung Joon Young, Jonghun, and 3 other men, including Kim and Kwon, attended their 9th trial for group sexual assault at the Seoul Central District Court. Prosecutors demanded 7 years of prison for Jung Joon Young for aggravated rape and for filming and distributing illegal hidden camera footage of women, and they requested 5 years of prison for Jonghun on the charges of aggravated rape.



'Burning Sun' employee Mr. Kim and Mr. Kwon are facing 10 years in prison for raping an unconscious victim, while former entertainment agency employee Mr. Heo is facing 5 years. Prosecutors also requested a 10-year ban on working with or around minors against all 5 offenders.



The final verdict is expected to be revealed on November 29 at 11AM KST.



As previously reported, Jung Joon Young, Jonghun, and 3 other individuals are currently facing conviction of group sexual assault on two occasions - once in Gangwon-do in January of 2016, and again in Daegu in March of 2016. They also faced charges for illegally sharing hidden camera footage of unsuspecting women.



Stay tuned for updates.