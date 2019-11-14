Actress Shin Min Ah makes trending headlines for her goddess-like beauty in a lavender dress

Actress Shin Min Ah is causing quite the buzz as netizens rave over her beauty.

The popular actress uploaded a series of candid shots and a video to her personal Instagram with the following caption: "How many outfits did we take pictures of?"

Shin Min Ah is seen displaying her natural beauty as stylists help her get dressed. Netizens particularly noted that the lavender dress suited her well, stating:



"Shin Min Ah is truly lovely."

"Even when they take candid shots like that, she's pretty."



"She never gets old."

What do you think of Shin Min Ah's look?