Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Actress Shin Min Ah makes trending headlines for her goddess-like beauty in a lavender dress

AKP STAFF

Actress Shin Min Ah is causing quite the buzz as netizens rave over her beauty. 

The popular actress uploaded a series of candid shots and a video to her personal Instagram with the following caption: "How many outfits did we take pictures of?"

Shin Min Ah is seen displaying her natural beauty as stylists help her get dressed. Netizens particularly noted that the lavender dress suited her well, stating: 

"Shin Min Ah is truly lovely."

"Even when they take candid shots like that, she's pretty."

"She never gets old."

What do you think of Shin Min Ah's look? 

1

homoschmexical227 pts 55 minutes ago 0
55 minutes ago

shes been fine af AND she's a loving girlfriend 🤩🤩

Nicole_Cervantes317 pts 36 minutes ago 0
36 minutes ago

Oh, she's so pretty! And I love that color too!

