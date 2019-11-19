X1 members allegedly sharing conflicted opinions about the group's continuation

According to one exclusive report on November 20, all 11 members of project group X1 recently sat down with representatives from CJ ENM as well as the labels representing each member, in order to discuss the group's future steps.



One insider allegedly revealed, "All of the members attended an emergency meeting about the current situation." This report claimed that CJ ENM gave the X1 members an option to remain their promotions as a group, if all of the members collectively came to a decision to continue under X1. However, according to the report, the members were ultimately unable to reach a final decision at this meeting, due to conflicting opinions.

Meanwhile, X1 have been taking a hiatus from promotions since earlier this year, when police booked various individuals affiliated with CJ ENM on charges of broadcast manipulation.

[UPDATE] Shortly after the above exclusive report on November 20, CJ ENM stepped up to confirm, "It's true that we recently met up with the X1 members. We are also constantly in contact with the members' agencies. However, we have not come to a decision regarding the group's future promotions. We need to discuss various factors very seriously with not only the members, but also their agencies and many others involved. The recent meeting encompassed many of these topics. We must come to a solution with a wide range of options in mind."

