News
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 12 minutes ago

Red Velvet's Joy is the picture of princess perfection in newest Instagram update

AKP STAFF

Red Velvet's Joy showed off her gorgeous charm and appeal in a red dress.

She uploaded a series of short videos and pictures to her personal Instagram on November 20 with the caption: "Acting charming. Let's see each other this Saturday and Sunday at the La Rouge Concert." 

The videos show Joy participating in shooting in a red dress that makes her look like a fairytale princess! The group is in the midst of preparing for the third concert titled 'La Rouge' on November 23rd and 24th.

Check out the pictures and videos below!

View this post on Instagram

La Rouge🌹

A post shared by Joy (@_imyour_joy) on

View this post on Instagram

이제 곧이다🤪La Rouge🌹

A post shared by Joy (@_imyour_joy) on

LOVES IT! ❤️❤️

