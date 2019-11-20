Red Velvet's Joy is the picture of princess perfection in newest Instagram update

Red Velvet's Joy showed off her gorgeous charm and appeal in a red dress.
She uploaded a series of short videos and pictures to her personal Instagram on November 20 with the caption: "Acting charming. Let's see each other this Saturday and Sunday at the La Rouge Concert."
The videos show Joy participating in shooting in a red dress that makes her look like a fairytale princess! The group is in the midst of preparing for the third concert titled 'La Rouge' on November 23rd and 24th.
Check out the pictures and videos below!
