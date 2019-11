BTS is trending worldwide as fans express their support and anger after the group didn't receive a nomination for the 62nd annual Grammy Awards scheduled to be held at Staples Center in Los Angeles on January 26, 2020.

The hashtag #ThisisBTS is trending number four worldwide and quickly rising as fans bring their support to the table.

the fact that the greatest act of this decade, highest grossing act of all time, multiple record holder didn’t even get a nomination for the #Grammys says so much abt what goes under the table. not surprised. #ThisisBTS — toofastforme (@toofastforme88) November 20, 2019

#ThisIsBTS

Note to #GRAMMYs make it right and give them what they deserve 💜 pic.twitter.com/0JnyVpF9kH — Laila (@Laila97209824) November 20, 2019

American artists forget that 80% of the world's civilization doesn't speak English and yet it buys their music .. What would happen if this civilization turned to other countries and boycotted them .. Open your mind and break the Walls #ThisIsBTS @BTS_twt #GRAMMYs — ilna (@IlnaSB) November 20, 2019

It’s not about being greedy here. This is about wanting to give these hard working men what they deserve. With or without, we stand by them always💜 #ThisIsBTS #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/UXeTfzkESH — Ilse ˎˊ- (@DominoCookiezz) November 20, 2019

What do you think of this situation?