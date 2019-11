Yulhee and Minhwan finally go to see the faces of their twins on the most recent broadcast of 'Mr. House Husband.'

The viewers got to witness the touching moment along with the couple, who noted that the babies look completely different than their son Changhee.

Minhwan was so touched he stated: "Wow, their side profiles are just works of art."

Congratulations on your twins and we wish the couple a safe pregnancy!