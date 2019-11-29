Netizens voice outrage over Jung Joon Young and Jonghun's light sentencing

Netizens have been voicing their outrage and deep disappointment after the sentencing for Jung Joon Young and former F.T. Island member Jonghun was announced. The two received six years and five years respectively, and will also be required to take 80 hours of sexual violence education. Kwon Hyuk Jun (Girls' Generation's Yuri's older brother) received four years.

Netizens have been voicing their outrage over the light sentences after the three men were charged with sexually assaulting drunk women and sharing non-consensual and illegal sex footage in different Kakaotalk chat rooms.

Netizens have been furious at the sentencing and have been voicing their opposition stating:

"Are you sad? Because I'm sad you're going away for such a short time."

"Only 5 and 6 years? Rot in hell."

"Seungri's probably laughing as he's wearing a dressing robe and drinking wine."

"This system is ridiculous and the sentencing is too short."

