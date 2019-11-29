IU's rocker airport fashion catches headlines

DISPATCH

IU's newest airport fashion look has captured the attention of headlines and netizens alike.

The popular actress and artist was seen arriving at Incheon Airport in order to pursue her promotions overseas. She was spotted wearing an all-black outfit featuring a leather jacket, flannel, and a graphic t-shirt.

DISPATCH

This look is definitely uncommon for IU's usually pure and feminine images, but netizens have been complimenting her ability to take on the look stating:

"She's still lovable in those types of clothing."

"I love that her hair is black again instead of blue."

"There are no words for IU. She's just pretty."

"I want to buy those clothes now."

What do you think of IU's airport look?