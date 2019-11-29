Netizens confused over the exorbitant resale prices (~ $11,000) of G-Dragon's sneaker collaboration with Nike

Netizens have been voicing their confusion over the exorbitant resale prices of G-Dragon's collaboration shoes with Nike.

The sold-out sneakers went out quickly and are now being resold for as much as 13 million KRW (~11,000 USD). The release only allowed for a limited number of pairs to be available, leaving buyers in a frenzy trying to get their hands on one.

However, netizens have been voicing their confusion over the phenomenon, stating:

"You could use that towards your parents and your family..."

"The world is quite a strange place."

"It would be more useful wiping s*** with that money instead."

"Are they buying it because they see value in them? The design is tacky."

What do you think?

