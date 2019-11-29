2

Netizens confused over the exorbitant resale prices (~ $11,000) of G-Dragon's sneaker collaboration with Nike

Netizens have been voicing their confusion over the exorbitant resale prices of G-Dragon's collaboration shoes with Nike.

The sold-out sneakers went out quickly and are now being resold for as much as 13 million KRW (~11,000 USD). The release only allowed for a limited number of pairs to be available, leaving buyers in a frenzy trying to get their hands on one. 

However, netizens have been voicing their confusion over the phenomenon, stating: 
"You could use that towards your parents and your family..."

"The world is quite a strange place." 

"It would be more useful wiping s*** with that money instead."

"Are they buying it because they see value in them? The design is tacky."

What do you think? 

blackchamomile1 pt 2 minutes ago
2 minutes ago

As a nike fan, the special edition nike sneakers that have limited numbers available, always being resold at a price that way more than the original price.

Paris198823 pts 3 minutes ago
3 minutes ago

Welcome to the world of the sneakerheads and hypebeasts where you don't buy clothes/shoes because you like them... but so you can resell them 10 times their price lol

