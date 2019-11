X1's Song Hyeong Joon is trending worldwide as fans celebrate his birthday.

Fans are celebrating the rookie idol's 18th birthday using the hashtag #우리비타민_송형준_생일축하해 (HappyBirthdayToOurVitaminSongHyeongJun), reaching number five on trends worldwide.



Fans have been congratulating him via tweets, stating:

Happy birthday to Hyeong Joon!