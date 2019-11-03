Netizens can't get enough of Kang So Ra's down-to-earth Instagram feed

Netizens are constantly amazed by Kang So Ra's realistic photos.



As witnessed through her hilarious vacation photos, actress Kang So Ra is well-known for her down-to-earth personality, from wearing a $30 H&M dress on the red carpet to regularly walking her dogs in broad day light. Instead of always wearing the mask of a celebrity, Kang So Ra enjoys updating her fans with raw moments of herself in daily life.

.

Most recently, Kang So Ra went on a night hike with her pet dog, as per usual, and shared photos including her unfiltered selfie right after a candid photo of herself as a celebrity persona. Netizens found the back-to-back contrast hilarious; they joked whether the person in the polished white suit was the same person in the hiking gear.

(caption: "with Mr Bodyguard #ctrl c + ctrl v")

But even in a raw photo of Kang So Ra "as a celebrity at the airport", netizens commented she still managed to crack a joke while looking beautiful in a candid photo at the same time!

Netizens also talked about how her "selfie skills are improving," though she looks beautiful inside and out!

Check out some more natural moments of Kang So Ra below. What do you think of her Instagram aesthetics?