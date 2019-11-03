5

0

News
Posted by KayRosa AKP STAFF 34 minutes ago

Netizens can't get enough of Kang So Ra's down-to-earth Instagram feed

AKP STAFF

Netizens are constantly amazed by Kang So Ra's realistic photos.


As witnessed through her hilarious vacation photos, actress Kang So Ra is well-known for her down-to-earth personality, from wearing a $30 H&M dress on the red carpet to regularly walking her dogs in broad day light. Instead of always wearing the mask of a celebrity, Kang So Ra enjoys updating her fans with raw moments of herself in daily life.

.

View this post on Instagram

#아차산 #야간산행 #nighthiking

A post shared by Sora Kang (@reveramess_) on

Most recently, Kang So Ra went on a night hike with her pet dog, as per usual, and shared photos including her unfiltered selfie right after a candid photo of herself as a celebrity persona. Netizens found the back-to-back contrast hilarious; they joked whether the person in the polished white suit was the same person in the hiking gear.

(caption: "with Mr Bodyguard #ctrl c + ctrl v")

View this post on Instagram

경호원님과 #복붙 ctrl c+ctrl v

A post shared by Sora Kang (@reveramess_) on

But even in a raw photo of Kang So Ra "as a celebrity at the airport", netizens commented she still managed to crack a joke while looking beautiful in a candid photo at the same time!

View this post on Instagram

#산책타임 #신난다 #와아 #excitedpuppy

A post shared by Sora Kang (@reveramess_) on

Netizens also talked about how her "selfie skills are improving," though she looks beautiful inside and out!

Check out some more natural moments of Kang So Ra below. What do you think of her Instagram aesthetics?

  1. Kang So Ra
0 2,724 Share 100% Upvoted
Seventeen
Netizens LOL at fan account of Seventeen
24 hours ago   15   30,237

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND