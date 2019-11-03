Entertainer Kwon Hyuk Soo denies coercing YouTuber Gudo Shelley into exposing her bra top during live stream

Actor-entertainer Kwon Hyuk Soo denied all accusations involving his latest livestream controversy.

On November 3 KST, Korean female YouTuber Gudo Shelley participated in an exclusive interview with 'Kukmin Ilbo', in which she declared that Kwon Hyuk Soo suggested the idea of taking her own top off during a live stream session.

The live stream took place back in September via Kwon Hyuk Soo's YouTube channel, 'Kwon Hyuk Soo Gam-sung'. The video became a controversial topic as viewers expressed disapproval in Gudo Shelley's actions, an incident that eventually led the female YouTuber wrapped up in another controversy as she made unsuitable remarks* related to victims of hidden camera during a live session while explaining the 'bra top' controversy.

During her interview, Gudo Shelley alleged that Kwon Hyuk Soo came up with the idea of taking the top off, with the pretext that she was "taking it off because it was too warm". Later, he had allegedly threatened her never to reveal any part of the set-up, which led her to remain silent.

However, soon after the interview, Kwon Hyuk Soo denied all of the above mentioned accusations and stated that the scenario was entirely created by Gudo Shelley herself.

In his own interview with 'DongA.com', Kwon Hyuk Soo claimed that Gudo Shelley suggested the idea of revealing her own bra top while brainstorming ideas for their collaborative live stream event. The entertainer asserted that he received those suggestions through his manager, as part of a brainstorming process not for the YouTube live session but for XtvN's 'Ultimate Watchlist'.

Kwon Hyuk Soo added that he himself tried to "evade Gudo Shelley's suggestion" before the actual live stream, and that his own manager was also worried that the move was "too risky for both parties."

Furthermore, Kwon Hyuk Soo elaborated that Gudo Shelley once reached out to him later in time; while dealing with her own controversy related to the hidden camera remarks, she had apparently asked him to cover up the entire act and pretend as if he was the source of the idea.

As of yet, Gudo Shelley has not responded to Kwon Hyuk Soo's latest defense.



*During Gudo Shelley's interactive live stream session, she remarked: "I don't really understand the issues related to hidden cameras. You can be filmed by a hidden camera. So what's the big deal? Isn't it because they [filmed subjects] are somehow feeling guilty?"







What do you think of this issue?

