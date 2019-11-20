Eun Ji Won, UEE, & iKON's Song Yun Hyeong to join cast of Channel A's 'Cabin Crew' season 2

Channel A's unique reality series 'Cabin Crew' is returning at the end of this year with season 2!

On the first season of 'Cabin Crew', a celebrity cast made up of Shin Hyun Joon, Hwang Jae Sung, Girl's Day's Yura, DIA's Ki Hee Hyun, and 2AM's Jinwoon delved into the careers of flight attendants and their daily tasks. Now, the series will be returning with season 2 and new cast members, who will be joining original MCs Shin Hyun Joon and Hwang Jae Sung.

Filming for season 2 begins at the end of this month, with new faces including Eun Ji Won, UEE, and iKON's Song Yun Hyeong. Notably, this will mark iKON member Song Yun Hyeong's first return to TV broadcasts since his dating scandal earlier this year.



Meanwhile, 'Cabin Crew' season 2 is expected to premiere on Channel A some time in mid-December! Will you be watching?

