Posted by germainej

NCT 127 to perform at 'Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade'!

NCT 127 will be performing at the 'Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade' this year!

On November 1, the NCT subunit confirmed on Twitter that they would be performing at the legendary 'Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade' held annually on Thanksgiving Day in New York City. The parade started in 1924 and is considered a Thanksgiving tradition. 

This year, the 'Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade' airs on November 28, 2019 at 9AM EST on NBC.  

Stay tuned for updates on NCT 127!

jeonginsnose81 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

Wow I actually have a reason to watch it this year

AceTae502 pts 26 minutes ago 0
26 minutes ago

I hope jungwoo is present this time :(

