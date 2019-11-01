ONE reveals track list for long-awaited full album

ONE has revealed the track list for his long-awaited full album!



Fans were waiting for news on ONE after he ended his contract with YG Entertainment this past summer, and on November 1, he teased the track list for his upcoming album. Along with the image below, ONE wrote the caption, "11.11 PRVT01 TRACKLIST."



The track list reveals the titles "Hard to Love", "Nineteen", "You Love It", "Victoria", "G2B", "WHO", "I Still Don't Know", "Honest", "Alive", "Swift", "Fxxking Amazing Night", "Instinct", "Night Time Ride", "Angel", "Stone", and "Last Cigarette".



ONE's new album drops on November 11 KST. Stay tuned for updates!