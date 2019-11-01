MAMAMOO tease comeback with 2nd full album!

MAMAMOO have released a teaser for their upcoming album!



After winning the top spot on Mnet's 'Queendom', MAMAMOO revealed the teaser for their second full album below on Twitter on November 1. The teaser relays the message, "Bless Life and Carry Knowledge," and "BLACK," which is likely their album title.



MAMAMOO's album is expected to drop on November 14 KST. Stay tuned for updates until then.