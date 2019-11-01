12

Posted by germainej

MAMAMOO tease comeback with 2nd full album!

MAMAMOO have released a teaser for their upcoming album!

After winning the top spot on Mnet's 'Queendom', MAMAMOO revealed the teaser for their second full album below on Twitter on November 1. The teaser relays the message, "Bless Life and Carry Knowledge," and "BLACK," which is likely their album title.

MAMAMOO's album is expected to drop on November 14 KST. Stay tuned for updates until then. 

Dumbuya_Isatou471
24 minutes ago

I Can't wait my vocal Queens

Tuni83
13 minutes ago

ITS A FULL ALBUM EVERYONE!!

MAMAMOO tease comeback with 2nd full album!
