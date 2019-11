Kang Daniel will be working with GIVENCHY BEAUTY for their 2019 Christmas Collection.

The holiday collection will be called the 'RED LINE', and the images that have been released show Kang Daniel posing among the red-themed collection. The 'RED LINE' collection will include a face & eye palette, a prism libre (their face powder), a lipstick, and an eyeshadow palette.

Check out the photos above and below!