Police find memo possibly writen by Hara in her home

Police have found a memo that they believe is written by Hara in her home.

The police were investigating her home following her tragic news, and they have since found a memo that they believe Hara had written. It may be a will, and they are currently trying to confirm that Hara had indeed written the memo.

If you or someone you know is at risk of self-harm or suicide, seek help as soon as possible by contacting agencies specializing in crisis intervention and suicide prevention in the United States and abroad.
What an amazing picture, She was not my bias. Nicole and Gyuri were/are but you have to be honest, she was such a beauty, inside also. Such the coolest lil lady, Invincible Youth was even more awesome because of Hara... MAKE CHANGES PLEASE KOREA.

Don't feel hurt and sad for a few days and then back to business, PLEASE make more changes, sure making money is good or being the best at what you do BUT what use is money when you're still sad after making it. Be content you're being the best YOU can be.

Money can't buy you happiness, feed your soul not your wallet.

She looks so beautiful there.. why did such a beautiful angel get so much hate?

