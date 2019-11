It seems like EXO's newest MV for their title track "Obsession" is getting positive attention!

Online community forums have been commenting on the newest MV for its quality as well as the song, stating:

"Kai is godly."

"This MV is the very reason why EXO is going to have a long run in the industry."



"The addiction is real. Kai's power dance is amazing."



"I want you I want you I want you."











What do you think of EXO's latest comeback?